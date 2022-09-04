September 4, 2022

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Jeff Dunetz: I Cried Thursday Night, But Biden Made Me Feel Better On Friday.

[B]ased on his speech on Thursday, President Biden taught me that the MAGA goals were all evil. I felt horrible.

He even stopped calling us Ultra MAGA. Whenever a cleaning product introduces a more robust version of their product, they use Ultra as a prefix to the product’s name. When our President called us Ultra, I thought it was meant as a complement.

Thursday night President Biden, who campaigned on the basis of uniting the country, but never kept that promise, was at his most divisive. He singled out the people whose political positions were close to mine as evil and unAmerican.

I took the Presidents words to heart and cried all night long.

But on Friday, I felt so much better because the POTUS no longer thought I was a bad person. I was no longer very evil, maybe as bad as Generalissimo Francisco Franco ( who, I have been told is still dead).

On Friday, the President made me feel so much better.

President Biden on Friday said he does not consider any Donald Trump supporters to be a “threat” to the U.S. He said things that most people who supported MAGA goals would agree with.

He said the failure to condemn violence for political gains was “inappropriate.”

Holy Cow. I agree. People who use violence to make a political statement are wrong, and our leaders should condemn them publicly. I may have been sick with COVID and missed when the President scolded the people who encouraged and attempted to kill Supreme Court Justices after they ruled that abortion was a State rather than a Federal Issue.