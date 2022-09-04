September 4, 2022
BED BATH & BEYOND CFO COMMITS SUICIDE BY JUMPING FROM NYC SKYSCRAPER AFTER ANNOUNCING MASSIVE STORE CLOSURES: “The 52-year-old, who is also the company’s executive vice president, lept to his death as the company announced last week they were instituting mass layoffs and closing 150 stores. [Gustavo] Arnal made over $2.9 million in 2021 which resulted from a $775,000 salary and stock awards. According to the Daily Mail, Arnal was being sued for ‘allegedly inflating the Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price in a ‘pump and dump’ scheme.’”