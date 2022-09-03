September 3, 2022

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Was Gina Carano Right All Along?

Carano lost her talent agency, UTA, and her professional future looked bleak before The Daily Wire hired her to produce and star in “Terror on the Prairie.”

Except Carano hadn’t played the Nazi card like her peers, none of whom have received an ounce of punishment for their comments.

Carano didn’t label any politician, Left or Right, as Hitler or Nazi-esque. She worried that conservatives and free thinkers alike were being treated like the “other” in western culture, and she feared what might happen next.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Her post had more nuance, and empathy, than peers who called Trump supporters Nazis.