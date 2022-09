TELL US HOW YOU REALLY FEEL, DAILY MAIL. Christopher Stevens reviews The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: No turkey, however bloated and stupid, could ever be big enough to convey the mesmerizing awfulness of Amazon’s billion dollar Tolkien epic.

America’s Newspaper of Record wonders if that really is the author’s name: Negative Rings Of Power Reviews All Being Posted By One User ‘peterj4cks0n1337.’

And they sneaked some exclusive footage out before its official premiere: