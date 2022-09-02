September 2, 2022

ED MORRISSEY: WaPo columnist: Biden delivered a great “wartime address,” eh?

Question: With whom is the United States currently at war? Joe Biden bugged out of Afghanistan almost exactly a year ago while leaving 14,000 Americans and many more of our allies behind Taliban lines. At that time, Biden himself celebrated that he had given us peace for the first time in twenty years, apparently forgetting that we’re still conducting hostilities in the Syria-Iraq desert. So if this is a “wartime address,” as Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson described it to Joe Scarborough on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, who’s the enemy?

In an administration chock full of Obama retreads, they’ve return to The One’s favorite past-time. As I wrote in 2009, “President Obama has demonstrated that he’s always eager to view American politics as the continuation of warfare by other means, to flip von Clausewitz’s axiom on its head. Certainly class and culture warfare at least. It’s the Chicago way, after all.” Biden’s handlers have dusted off Obama’s old playbook, and with the midterms rapidly approaching, our sclerotic one-time “President Unity” has no qualms with putting it to work.

Curiously, while Robinson views Biden’s speech as a “wartime address,” another ponders why those on Biden’s enemies list feel like they’re under attack: WaPo national correspondent Philip Bump reports ‘a Trump-led movement centered in victimhood sees Biden’s speech as an attack.’