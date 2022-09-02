«
»

September 2, 2022

NEWSOM FAMILY THANKSGIVINGS MUST BE FUN: Gavin Newsom’s in-laws fled from California to Florida during  the pandemic, records show. Fox News Digital previously learned the Siebel family trust made a donation to a Ron DeSantis PAC.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:35 pm
