September 2, 2022
NEWSOM FAMILY THANKSGIVINGS MUST BE FUN: Gavin Newsom’s in-laws fled from California to Florida during the pandemic, records show. Fox News Digital previously learned the Siebel family trust made a donation to a Ron DeSantis PAC.
