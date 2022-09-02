September 2, 2022

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: How Bad Was Biden’s Oppressive Stage Presence? CNN Altered the Video Feed to Soften the Dire Visuals.

This is both amazing and rather disturbing. While all other networks showed the harsh-hued backdrop in all of its oppressive glory, CNN – quite literally – opts to cast Joe in a kinder light. It appears that newly arrived CEO Chris Licht has a long way to go with his effort to move his news network closer to the political center.

Although there is a bit of progress there: Another one bites the dust: John Harwood announces that today is his last day at CNN.

Flashbacks:

● CNBC Hack John Harwood Is Really, Really Upset That Al-Baghdadi Was Killed.

● NYT/CNBC’S John Harwood Advises Hillary Campaign, Gloats About Provoking Trump At Debate.

● CNBC’s John Harwood Has No Business Moderating A GOP Presidential Debate.

● CNBC Alters Transcript of John Harwood Question About Hillary’s Email.

● “Everyone in the [CNBC] newsroom knows [John Harwood is] extremely far left.”

● CNN Brings on Hard-Hitting White House Correspondent to Join Jim Acosta. “Harwood is a well-sourced veteran of Washington who can appeal to the leading experts for their insights. For instance, on Sept. 21, 2015, Harwood emailed Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta for advice on what to ask Jeb Bush during his interview the following day. Incredible access!”

● CNN’s John Harwood used to think that higher inflation was a bad thing (guess what changed).