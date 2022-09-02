September 2, 2022
QUESTION ASKED: Why won’t journalists ask Karine Jean-Pierre about her election denial history?
We’re often told in hyperbolic terms that Trump’s denialism is a very grave threat to the republic. Yet, it’s also apparently such a grave threat that not a single reporter will ask the current White House press secretary about her past statements denying legitimate election results.
In December of 2016, Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted , “Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election. … welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump.”
Jean-Pierre also tweeted in 2019 about the Georgia Governor’s race, contested by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who did not concede the race. “Yes — the race was stolen,” she said in response to another Twitter user’s post. Jean-Pierre repeated the claim in April of 2020, tweeting, “Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.”
Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and their amnesia makes perfect sense.