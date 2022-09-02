September 2, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: Why won’t journalists ask Karine Jean-Pierre about her election denial history?

We’re often told in hyperbolic terms that Trump’s denialism is a very grave threat to the republic. Yet, it’s also apparently such a grave threat that not a single reporter will ask the current White House press secretary about her past statements denying legitimate election results.

In December of 2016, Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted , “Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election. … welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump.”