«

September 2, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: Why won’t journalists ask Karine Jean-Pierre about her election denial history?

We’re often told in hyperbolic terms that Trump’s denialism is a very grave threat to the republic. Yet, it’s also apparently such a grave threat that not a single reporter will ask the current White House press secretary about her past statements denying legitimate election results.

In December of 2016, Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted , “Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election. … welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump.”

Jean-Pierre also tweeted in 2019 about the Georgia Governor’s race, contested by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who did not concede the race. “Yes — the race was stolen,” she said in response to another Twitter user’s post. Jean-Pierre repeated the claim in April of 2020, tweeting, “Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.”

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and their amnesia makes perfect sense.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:22 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.