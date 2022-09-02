September 2, 2022

ED MORRISSEY: CNN: Biden used Marines “as a political pawn” for his campaign speech.

Kudos not just to CNN’s Brianna Keilar, whose New Day show is reportedly on the Warner/Discovery chopping block, but also to Allison Jaslow for taking a principled stand on this point. Jaslow worked at the upper levels of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and fully endorses Joe Biden’s execrable speech last night on substance. However, as an Iraq War combat vet, Jaslow took offense to the stagecraft of the speech that included the Marine guard at Independence Hall as a backdrop.

“Somebody made a decision to put those Marines in the shot,” Jaslow points out, “and the reality is those Marines didn’t have a choice whether to be there or not.” Their presence undermined the entire point of Biden’s speech, which was — according to Jaslow — supposed to return America to political normalcy (via Mediaite):

Allison Jaslow, combat vet & former top @dccc official on the Marines at Pres. Biden’s speech: “Some people might see this as small ball” but “if you don’t want the so-called MAGA Republicans or any Republicans to be politicizing the military… then you shouldn’t do it yourself.”