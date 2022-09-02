September 2, 2022

COLORADO: Democrat Michael Bennet virtually tied with GOP challenger Joe O’Dea in Colorado Senate race. “The survey, conducted for the Republican Attorney General’s Association, showed Bennet up over O’Dea 48% to 47%, with 5% undecided. O’Dea, the wealthy owner of a construction company, is a prized Republican candidate who has positioned himself as a centrist in a bid to oust Bennet, 57, in Colorado, a blue state President Joe Biden won by double digits nearly two years ago.”

To be fair, calling Bennet an empty suit would be a slander against empty suits.