September 1, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, COLORADO: Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during ‘energy emergency.’ “Xcel confirmed to Contact Denver7 that 22,000 customers who had signed up for the Colorado AC Rewards program were locked out of their smart thermostats for hours on Tuesday. ‘It’s a voluntary program. Let’s remember that this is something that customers choose to be a part of based on the incentives,’ said Emmett Romine, vice president of customer solutions and innovation at Xcel. Customers receive a $100 credit for enrolling in the program and $25 annually, but Romine said customers also agree to give up some control to save energy and money and make the system more reliable. ‘So, it helps everybody for people to participate in these programs. It is a bit uncomfortable for a short period of time, but it’s very, very helpful,’ said Romine.”