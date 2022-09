MAYBE NOT BORN THAT WAY AFTER ALL: Remember when the orthodox thinking was that a person is simply born gay and there is nothing to be done about it? Maybe so … or maybe so for some people … but it is interesting that 15.9% of Generation Z students (born 1997-2002) identified at LGBT as of 2020. Meanwhile Baby Boomers were at 2% and Generation Xers were at 3.8%