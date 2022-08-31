August 31, 2022

‘SHOOT. ME. NOW:’ Obama Wanted To Drop ‘Condescending’ Biden, New Book Says.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden had such a “fraught relationship” that Obama wanted to drop Biden from the 2012 Democratic ticket, according to excerpts from a new book obtained by the Daily Mail.

Obama considered replacing his vice president with Hillary Clinton, leaving Biden “distraught,” according to The Long Alliance by Gabriel Debenedetti. Obama eventually stuck with Biden, though he was furious at his veep’s decision to blurt out the administration’s support for gay marriage, an announcement Obama wanted to make.

Biden’s actions were “tantamount to betrayal” and “an example of Biden trying to position himself in front of the president,” the book says, with staffers saying that “we can’t trust [Biden] to say his lines.”

For his part, Biden said he was “not going to grovel to this guy,” referring to Obama. “My manhood is not negotiable.”