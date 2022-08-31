August 31, 2022

JOHN FETTERMAN EFFECTIVELY ADMITS HE ISN’T FIT FOR THE SENATE:

The Senate is a full-time commitment, not a brief intrusion on your afternoon. If Fetterman is not healthy enough to debate, he is not healthy enough to serve a six-year term.

Fetterman doesn’t want to debate because he doesn’t want to damage his polling lead, which has gradually dropped from 12 points when he made his first public appearance just over two weeks ago to 8 points now, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Yes, President Joe Biden showed in 2020 that candidates really could just hide from the voters. But look at how poorly that has turned out.