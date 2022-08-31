August 31, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Watch: Biden Doesn’t Know Who’s Running for What in Pennsylvania.

“Please, please elect the attorney general [Josh Shapiro] to the Senate. Elect that big ol’ boy [John Fetterman] to be governor,” Biden said.

Recent polling from The Trafalgar Group found that both Shapiro and Fetterman hold small leads over their respective Republican opponents. Shapiro currently leads Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano by four points, while Fetterman currently holds a five-point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz. Both GOP candidates have plenty of time to surge ahead before November.

These are two important races in a battleground state, and it’s concerning that Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know which candidate is running for which position.