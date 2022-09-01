September 1, 2022

SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: Biden’s White House Colluded With Big Tech To Gag Covid Dissenters Like Alex Berenson.

Documents Berenson obtained during the discovery phase of the lawsuit he filed against Twitter illustrate how the government actively works to shut down free speech on issues of public interest. Berenson’s criticisms of the Covid vaccines, which he claimed were ineffective and possibly harmful, came exactly at the time when the federal government, as well as many states and cities, were using every available coercive means at their disposal to force Americans to take them. As such, his speech was deemed extremist and needed to be suppressed to save lives during the pandemic.

While President Biden blithely labels his political opponents as “semi-fascists,” it is he who has been playing the part of a fascist by using powerful corporations to stifle opposition. And thus, Berenson’s Twitter ban must be acknowledged as a rank injustice.

At the time of his ban, support for vaccine mandates had become both official public health policy and a sign of left-wing virtue. Berenson’s journalism was thusly treated as dissident advocacy and considered not merely irresponsible but beyond the pale.