September 1, 2022

Paula Bolyard: White House Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Monkeypox. “Let me begin by warning you that this article will likely be ‘fact’ checked and censored by social media companies and their fellow travelers in our government and the media who don’t want you to know the truth about monkeypox.”

Matt Margolis: The FBI Is Conducting a PR Campaign Against Trump, Not an Investigation. “This is not needed in a court document to make the case to the sitting judge. This was put out there knowing that they were going to go out there to the media.”

Megan Fox: It’s Time to Stop Dodging Jury Duty. “Hindsight is 20/20, but reflecting on this trial and the thin veneer of evidence that 12 people unanimously decided was enough to convict a mother of heinous crimes has brought me more than one sleepless night.”

Yours Truly: Biden Threatens to Bomb Conservatives, Says AR-15 Bullets Travel at Mach 20. “What do you call it when Presidentish Joe Biden threatens to bomb conservatives and makes his most outrageous claim about firearms ever? ‘Tuesday.'”