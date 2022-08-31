August 31, 2022

DAVID MARCUS: Biden, Democrat attacks on average people are dangerous & need to stop.

Clearly Democrats think that this vile rhetoric is working in their electoral favor, maybe it is. Maybe these slings and arrows can save the senate. But at what price? How much discord and division can the country handle? And what happens if Republicans decide that they too will target Democrat voters with hateful haranguing?

Joe Biden ran on a promise to restore normalcy, instead he is marching us into civil war. On Thursday night he needs to knock off the attacks on average people and remind the nation that we truly are neighbors, friends, and fellow Americans.