MEET THE PARENTS: Trust linked to Gavin Newsom’s in-laws made contribution to DeSantis PAC . A family trust run by Kenneth Siebel made a $5,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, records show.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com