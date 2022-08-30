August 30, 2022

LEFTISTS ARE MELTING DOWN AFTER JOE ROGAN CALLS JEN PSAKI A LIAR AND PRAISES TRUMP PRESS SECRETARY:

Rogan made the comments on his podcast with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“She was a propagandist, I mean when she working for the White House, she’s this person that answers questions, and most of it, the hard questions were all by Peter Doocy on Fox News, he was like the only guy that was pushing back against her,” said Rogan.

“And she just f***ing flat out lied, on not just one occasion, on multiple occasions,” he added. “I mean maybe they had a narrative that they told her, maybe these are talking points, maybe that’s her job.”

He went on to say that he thought the job was weird.

“The only one that was good was that girl, McEnany, what’s her name? Kayleigh McEnany, that one that worked for Trump, that lady was a f***ing assassin. That lady had like binders, with footnotes,” Rogan continued.

“That lady was the best ever at that job,” he added. “She’s the f***ing Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries. She’s a f***ing wizard.”

Fans of Psaki were incensed that Rogan would make such a suggestion and they registered their fury on social media.