August 30, 2022

JENIFER SEY: Holding power to account. We went from ‘if you want schools to open you are a racist murderer!’ to ‘what a terrible thing schools were closed for so long, such a shame that happened!’ We skipped a very important step.

Last week, on Friday August 26, at a Women’s Equality Day celebration in Albany, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said:

“We’re going to peel back every dynamic and let’s look at not just in the workplace, but what happened to women when the decisions were made to have all the kids go home and learn remotely. Wow. Wow. What a mistake that was. What a mistake that was.”

She’s right. It was detrimental for women in the workplace, not to mention the kids cast aside into remote schooling for a year and a half. The learning loss and mental health impact on children is well documented at this point. Reality is now accepted. But where is the accountability?

Did she push back on these policies made by then Governor Cuomo? No.

She had this to say in May 2020:

“NY Governor Cuomo announces K-12, colleges will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Distance learning will continue with a decision on summer school expected at end of May. This is the best course of action to keep students, staff and NY families safe.”