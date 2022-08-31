August 31, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: California to punish doctors who spread Covid ‘misinformation.’

AB 2098, if signed by Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, would designate spreading false or misleading medical information to patients as “unprofessional conduct,” subject to punishment by the Medical Board of California which licenses doctors. Punishments could include suspending or revoking a doctor’s license to practice medicine in the state.

The legislation defines disinformation as falsehoods “deliberately disseminated with malicious intent or an intent to mislead,” and misinformation as spreading information “that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.”

…

A group called the Physicians for Informed Consent opposed the legislation, saying it would silence doctors, and filed a lawsuit this month to seek an injunction preventing the Medical Board of California from disciplining doctors based on accusations of disinformation. In the suit, the group called the legislation’s definition of misinformation “hopelessly vague.”