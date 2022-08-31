August 31, 2022

LEARN A TRADE: Students go farther when they have a plan.

While he graduated with a 4.12 GPA, he balks at the cost of a four-year college he views as unnecessary to his career objectives and a likely source of massive debt.

He’s also a highly athletic, outdoors kind of guy who does not fancy being chained to a desk.

So this month he starts a nine month technical training program at Blackhawk Technical College to become a utility power lineworker.

The cost: a mere $7,000.

But more importantly, he’ll join a stable profession that pays more than $50,000 per year for new entrants and $78,000 for seasoned professionals with five-years experience.