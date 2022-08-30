August 30, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM GROUND ZERO OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Gibson’s Bakery Wins! Ohio Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Oberlin College Appeal. “Several commenters mention Oberlin College going to federal court. That is a long, long, long shot. The appeal would be from the Ohio Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court. The likelihood the U.S. Supreme Court would agree to hear a case the Ohio Supreme Court refused to hear is not zero, but it’s approaching zero. I would not be shocked if they tried, but they would have to obtain another stay of enforcement of the judgment from the U.S. Supreme Court, another major hurdle that has little likelihood of success.”