August 30, 2022

THEIR APPEAL IS BECOMING MORE SELECTIVE: Struggling, ‘Lazy’ Washington Post May Cut 100 Newsroom Positions.

The New York Times would like you to know that its competitor, the Washington Post, is struggling.

Not only is the Post on track to lose money in 2022 after years of profitability, it’s been unable to boost the number of paying subscribers back to the 3 million it had in 2020 as its business has “stalled.”

The organization is on track to lose money in 2022, after years of profitability, according to two people with knowledge of the company’s finances. The Post now has fewer than the three million paying digital subscribers that it had hailed internally near the end of 2020, according to several people at the organization. Digital ad revenue generated by The Post fell to roughly $70 million during the first half of the year, about 15 percent lower than in the first half of 2021, according to a recent internal financial document reviewed by The New York Times. -NYT

As such, CEO Fred Ryan has floated the possibility with newsroom leaders that the paper may cut 100 positions – around 10% of its newsroom.