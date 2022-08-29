August 29, 2022

HMMMM: Tinfoil Haturday: Did Dave Chappelle Get ‘the Talk’ Back in 2005?

Back in the early 2000s, there were two seemingly apocryphal stories about famous comedians who had been bouncing around comedy club green rooms for years: Bill Cosby was a rapist and Dave Chappelle had gotten “the talk.” We know at least one of those stories is true.

Remember back in 2005 when Comedy Central offered Dave Chapelle a staggering $50 million contract for two more seasons of the Chappelle Show, then he mysteriously disappeared to South Africa?

As the legend goes, Chappelle got “the talk” as he was on the brink of mega-success. I’ve heard the story several ways. In the most creative version, a bunch of successful black comedians and entertainers, led by Oprah Winfrey, showed up in Chappelle’s bedroom at 4 a.m. and told him that if he wanted big-time money and success he was going to have to “toe the line” politically. In other words, he needed to go full libtard. Chapelle decided instead to go to South Africa without even telling his wife.