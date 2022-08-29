August 29, 2022

GENOCIDAL GOVERNOR DEATHSANTIS KILLS AGAIN: This Time Terminating Four Broward County Schoolboard Members’ Careers for Incompetence. “Meanwhile, his opponent for November is making it clear who’s side he’s on: ‘BREAKING: [CBS Miami] has learned [Charlie Crist] is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according three sources familiar with the decision.'”

What could go wrong for Crist? Charlie Crist picks running-mate who tweeted how Cubans ‘mourn’ the death of dictator Fidel Castro.

