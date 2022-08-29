August 29, 2022

WHITE HOUSE STAMMERS AFTER PETER DOOCY NAILS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION QUESTION:

Doocy: “Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?”

Jean-Pierre: “That’s not how it works… It’s not like someone walks over.”

Doocy: “That’s exactly what is happening!”

I find it incredibly funny to see Jean-Pierre flail about the moment she goes off script and strays from her magic binder. Doocy is obviously correct that illegal immigration is driven by those who are quite literally simply walking across the border. Jean-Pierre, not having a prepared answer ready, walks into the obvious trap, asserting that’s not happening when that’s exactly what’s happening.

It gets worse toward the end, though, when after being further pressed by Doocy, Jean-Pierre returns to her binder to read a pre-scripted response about what the administration has supposedly done on border security (which is basically nothing). But Doocy wasn’t even asking about border security. He was asking about the nonsensical COVID regulations that punish healthy, legal travelers like Djokovic while allowing masses of illegal immigrants that aren’t vaccinated to be released into the interior of the country. Jean-Pierre has no answer because there is no answer that could make that situation make sense.