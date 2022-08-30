August 30, 2022

DECLINE IS A CHOICE — FORCED BY THOSE WHO WON’T SUFFER FROM IT: Nearly a quarter of UK adults ‘won’t turn on heating this winter’ as energy bills soar.

The survey of more than 2,000 UK adults found 23% would not turn their heating on at all over the winter months, with this figure rising to 27% among parents with children under 18.

In the poll, which was carried out by Savanta ComRes before the new price cap was announced, 69% of respondents said they would switch their heating on less, and one in 10 said they would take out a loan.

It comes amid resounding warnings that people are in for a dire winter, with the energy price cap set to rise by 80% by October, pushing the average household’s yearly bill up from £1,971 to £3,549.