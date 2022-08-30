«
»

August 30, 2022

THE HIGHER ED SCAM: College is an ‘expensive gamble’ for the artsy and the unprepared. “Unselective colleges often enroll poorly prepared students who have trouble completing degrees or turning low-tech degrees into good jobs.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 2:47 pm
