August 30, 2022

SAY ANYTHING: Here’s the White House’s Excuse for Why Biden’s Been Ignoring Israel’s Calls.

“Prime Minister Yair Lapid has requested a meeting with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the US for the UN General Assembly next month,” The Post reported, “amid deep concern in Jerusalem over an impending nuclear deal between Washington and Tehran.”

Evidently, “Lapid hopes to meet with Biden on September 20, the day that the US president is set to address the General Assembly,” but no meeting has yet been confirmed — but it’s worse than that. “Lapid has yet to be able to speak to Biden on the phone, despite recent advances in Iran talks, according to multiple sources,” The Post noted.

That is, America’s greatest ally in the Middle East can’t even get Joe Biden on the phone as the White House works — through Russia, lest we forget — to negotiate a massive payday for the Iranian regime and more normal relations between the tyrannical regime and the rest of the world.