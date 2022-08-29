August 29, 2022

IT WAS MY UNDERSTANDING THAT THERE WOULD BE NO MATH. Tim Blair on the Grauniad: Eight Years or 78, What’s the Difference.

Seems these dumb alarmists don’t know the difference between centuries and decades:

The record-breaking heatwaves seen across much of the world in recent months will become increasingly common by the end of the decade, according to research.

The end of the decade, you say? Please continue:

By 2100, dangerous conditions will occur in western Europe, the US, China and Japan three to 10 times as often.