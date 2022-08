HMM: Did Dave Chappelle Get ‘the Talk’ Back in 2005? “I’ve heard the story several ways. In the most creative version, a bunch of successful black comedians and entertainers, led by Oprah Winfrey, showed up in Chappelle’s bedroom at 4 a.m. and told him that if he wanted big-time money and success he was going to have to ‘toe the line’ politically.”