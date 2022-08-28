August 28, 2022

OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Police remove lesbians from GAY PRIDE parade in Cardiff: Moment cop tells gender-critical women to leave LGBT march because ‘whatever you are, you’re causing confrontation’ with trans groups and their supporters.

Police told a group of lesbians to leave a gay pride march in Cardiff after an officer was filmed telling the gender-critical women to step aside due to ‘confrontation’ with a transgender marchers and their supporters. The activist group ‘Get The L Out UK’, which ‘stands against transgenderism’, shared footage from yesterday’s Cardiff Pride event. In the clip, two rival marchers can be seen shouting at each other on St Mary Street during the LGBT march. Organisers of the event, Pride Cymru, have since claimed the lesbian group – seen displaying banners reading ‘transactivism erases lesbians’ and ‘lesbians don’t like penises’ – had ‘interrupted’ the march, and were not officially registered to attend. The police officer can be heard saying to the women they are ‘causing confrontation between different groups of people’. He said: ‘At the moment, your march, this group of people is causing confrontation between different groups of people.’ Women are then heard replying ‘we’re lesbians, it’s Cardiff pride’. The police officer replies, saying ‘whatever you are… at the moment, is causing confrontation’.

More at the London Spectator: Why are lesbians no longer welcome at Pride? “Whilst Pride became populated with floats carrying drag queens resplendent in tassels, glitter and sequins, with rollerskating nuns following behind, lesbians sought to continue to remind the world that there were real issues to be fought, such as women losing their children to violent men because of anti-lesbian bigotry in the family courts; compulsory heterosexuality and the pressure to marry men and have babies, and a total lack of understanding that women have the right to control our own sexuality. Lesbians have had enough, as we saw from the Cardiff parade yesterday. If gay men wish to turn what used to be an honourable protest march into nothing more than a street party, and include kinksters and cross dressers in the rainbow flag, that’s up to them, but lesbians have a lot of work left to do. As Angela Wild, a founder member of GTLO told me, they protested the march to highlight the appalling treatment of lesbians by the queer-identified crowd, and the climate of sexual coercion that lesbian have to navigate daily. ‘The way we were treated, both by the LGBT crowd and the police who refused to let us march and failed to protect us is a clear reflection of the current anti-lesbian image brought by trans activists,’ says Wild.”