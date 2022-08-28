August 28, 2022

BRAVES MASCOT OBLITERATES LITTLE KIDS DURING HALFTIME OF THE FALCONS/JAGUARS GAME:

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper taught a group of young kids a very valuable lesson during the Jaguars/Falcons game.

In the era of handouts and participation trophies, kids have started to learn that nothing comes hard in life. Well, Blooper did a little educating for the children during halftime Saturday when a youth team was scrimmaging.

He unleashed some stiff arms that absolutely demolished the tiny children attempting to tackle him. Feast your eyes on an automatic first ballot hall of fame video below.

Football is a tough sport. It’s not easy. It’s an absolute war in the trenches and in the open field. Blooper – a baseball mascot – understood that better than the kids on the field.