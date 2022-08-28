August 28, 2022

THAT MUSHROOM CLOUD YOU SEE IS ANOTHER TRUMP MEDIA NARRATIVE EXPLODING BEFORE YOUR EYES:

Heh, heh. If you think the Fourth Estate being used as the Fifth Column is hilarious, it gets even “funnier.” The Post outed its own sources in its later story about being totally wrong. It came in a follow-up whoopsie-daisy story about the release of the affidavit.

Behold:

“In addition, the FBI believed that the material contained what it calls “national defense information,” or some of the most guarded secrets. (The Washington Post has reported the government feared nuclear secrets were at Mar-a-Lago.)

So all the Post‘s sources — who it nebulously described as “‘people familiar with the investigation” and “experts in classified information” and “former senior intelligence officials” and “a person familiar with the investigation” who said there were nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago — were “the FBI” and the “government.”

Please laugh.

Then vote.