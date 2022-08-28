August 28, 2022

YOU HAVE TO WATCH THESE CALIFORNIA LEGISLATORS LIKE A HAWK: Fortunately, that’s what Californians For Equal Rights Foundation has been doing. In 2020, we defeated the legislature’s effort to repeal the part of the state constitution put there in 1996 by Proposition 209 (“The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”) But in 2020, the legislature took up a bill entitled “California’s Upward Mobility Act of 2022,” which would have created quotas based on race and ethnicity for appointments to state boards and commissions. That’s an obvious violation of Proposition 209. It took a while, but we (in cooperation with the Pacific Legal Foundation) got them to back down. That’s a victory!

Now we just need 10,000 more such victories around the country. I’m working on it …