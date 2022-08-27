August 27, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: North Carolina’s New Wake schools’ diversity leader presented on ‘social justice’ in high school math.

A presentation obtained by North State Journal shows the new leader of Wake County Public Schools’ Office of Equity Affairs presented on “culturally responsive teaching and social justice in high school mathematics classrooms” at a 2021 Math Summit held at N.C. State University.

Wake County’s new Office of Equity Affairs leader Dr. William Chavis gave the presentation alongside Dr. Kevin Bullock, Executive Director for Equity Affairs for Durham Public Schools. Bullock is also the husband of Ronda Bullock, the founder of Working Towards Anti-Racist Education (WEARE) which is an organization that openly supports the use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 education.



The 25-page presentation is titled “Is Culturally Responsive Teaching even Possible in Mathematics Classes?: Equitable Teaching Practices in Integrating Culture and Social Justice in High School Mathematics Classrooms.”

The slides include discussing, engaging and applying “tenets of culturally responsive teaching through high school mathematics standards and the framework for social justice,” as well as increasing the “understanding of social justice issues and how they play a critical and pivotal role in teaching mathematics.”

Much of the material and themes included in the presentation mirror that of “Equitable Math,” a project aimed at dismantling racism in math instruction that has $1 million in grant backing from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

One of the core guides followed by Equitable Math includes a framework with approaches for “antiracist math educators” for “dismantling white supremacy in math classrooms by making visible the toxic characteristics of white supremacy culture with respect to math.” Toxic characteristics in the guide include getting answers right and teaching “real-world math.”