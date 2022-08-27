August 27, 2022

MEGHAN MCCAIN SLAMS N.H. LIBERTARIAN PARTY FOR CELEBRATING DAD’S DEATH:

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is calling out the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire for tweeting a photo of her crying over her father’s flag-draped coffin with a caption reading: “Happy Holidays.”

The tweet came on Thursday, exactly four years after John McCain died.

“This is the official twitter account of the state of New Hampshire’s Libertarian political party,” Meghan McCain tweeted. “I really fear for the future of the world and how we have come to treat each other – especially on social media. I hope no one ever does anything like this to any of you.”

In another post, she said: “This photo is the most pain I’ve ever been in – physically, emotionally – worse than any moment of childbirth. I thought it was going to kill me. But I didn’t and it made me the woman I am today. I’m made of steel. To anyone who feels like I did here, it passes, I truly promise.”