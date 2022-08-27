August 27, 2022
HOW IT STARTED: Global warming is killing the Great Barrier Reef, study says.
—CNN.com, April 18th, 2018.
How it’s going: Parts of Great Barrier Reef record highest amount of coral in 36 years.
—CNN.com, August 4th, 2022.
