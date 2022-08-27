August 27, 2022

AGING ROCKER LOBS ‘FASCIST’ GRENADE AT ‘MAGATS’ – IT BLOWS UP IN HIS FACE INSTEAD:

Dee Snider took aim at former President Donald Trump’s supporters, claiming that “MAGAT FASCISTS” and others like them were the reason behind Twisted Sister’s iconic anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Snider alternated between all-caps and normal text in a tweet that mirrored the tone of the angry protest rock for which he is famous.

“ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half Jew who HATES everything you stand for,” he said. “It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO F*** OFF!”

But as critics quickly noted, Democrats were the driving force behind the effort to censor bands like Snider’s — and that song in particular.

Aldous Huxley’s Ghost (@AF632) responded to the tweet, saying, “I remember you in Congress, Dee, arguing in favor of free speech because Democrats wanted to censor you. Now you’re shilling for those same Democrats in power.”