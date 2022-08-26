August 26, 2022

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Thanks to Woke, World’s 2nd Largest Theater Chain Talks Bankruptcy.

Cineworld is the planet’s second-largest theater chain. Here in the U.S., it’s known as Regal Theaters. And now, due to several factors — one being the woke pandemic — talk of “bankruptcy” is in the air.

Yes, one of those factors is the anti-science China Flu lockdowns. There’s also global and U.S. recession. Add to that the last few months of 2022, which looks pretty barren as far as blockbusters go—which leads me to Hollywood’s woke problem.

First, some background:

To be sure, moviegoers have streamed back into theaters this year to see blockbusters like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and ”Jurassic World: Dominion.” …

But this summer’s $3.3 billion in ticket sales is still running nearly 20% behind the summer of 2019, before the pandemic, as of Sunday, according to data firm Comscore. And there don’t seem to be any big hits on the immediate horizon to make those numbers much better.

Cineworld said its admissions levels have recently been below expectations. And with a “limited film slate,” it expects the lower levels to continue until November. That would mean an additional crunch to its finances.

So, we have two issues to explore here. The first is a post-pandemic 2022 box office running 20 percent behind the pre-pandemic box office. The second is a lack of blockbusters between now and November.

Well, why?

Why is that?

Why is 2022 running 20 percent behind 2019?