August 26, 2022

340-MILE-HIGH TECH: SpaceX and T-Mobile team up to use Starlink satellites to ‘end mobile dead zones.’

Speaking at SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas on Thursday night, Sievert said T-Mobile will be dedicating a “slice of its mid-band PCS spectrum” to be integrated into Starlink satellites launched next year.

T-Mobile users will be able to use messaging, MMS and certain messaging apps, from remote points across the lower 48 states, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Hawaii and even some remote points in the water.

Eventually, the service will work with voice, Sievert said. T-Mobile plans to include the service in its most popular mobile plans but did not disclose specific pricing.

Musk said the service will work with Starlink’s second generation satellites, which have very large antennae and will be able to transmit directly to a cell or mobile phone.

The service won’t require mobile users to get a new phone. Musk said in or after a natural disaster, even if all the cell towers are taken out, the planned service should work.