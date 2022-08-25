August 25, 2022

CHANGE: Zaslav Cancels Woke Ellen DeGeneres Cartoon Aimed At Children.

David Zaslav, the CEO of the merged Warner Discovery, is swinging his Mighty Ax, and he’s swinging it at a lot of Charity Projects that do not bring in money.

Stuff that was never designed to earn money, but just earn Woke Points.

David Zaslav can give a rat’s ass about Woke Points.

As Ellen DeGeneres, The Nicest Woman in Hollywood, has just been informed.

HBO Max Cancels Ellen DeGeneres Woke Animated Series Aimed At Preschoolers In yet another sign that the times are a-changin’, HBO Max just canceled several animated shows aimed at kids that focus on hyper-radical Woke content and sexual programming/indoctrination of underage children. This includes Cartoonito’s Little Ellen, produced by comedienne Ellen DeGeneres, most famous for accusations of abusing employees working on her daytime talk show. [P]undits on both Right and Left see it as HBO Max stepping away from the divisive and costly failures of producing Woke entertainment, not to mention the ensuing backlash which began when corporate giant Disney began meddling in the affairs of Florida’s anti-grooming bill. Little Ellen got the chop despite twenty unreleased episodes still produced and ready to go, which is a strong signal that the company is starting to rethink its approach to content….

Also cut: the new Batman: Caped Crusader animated show from Bruce Timm, Matt Reeves, and, um, J.J. Abrams.

Now, that may sound like a loss, but maybe not. Ethan Van Sciver pointed out this Bounding Into Comics article from last year, in which Bruce Timm — who, frankly, has not been associated with quality for a while — bragged that the new show would be “diverse,” “inclusive,” and “adult.”