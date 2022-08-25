August 25, 2022

NATE SILVER: Liberal Elites May Have Pressured Pfizer to Delay Vaccine — Until After 2020 Election.

FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver made a claim on Twitter that’s getting a lot of attention, quite understandably.

Silver was commenting on Twitter on a Politico article about the Trump Administration pushing for fast-track approval of the COVID vaccine in 2020. It makes perfect sense that you would want to fast-track it, to help people as soon as it was possible.

Silver said, “‘Trump pushed for vaccine approvals too fast’ is the worst possible critique of the Trump administration’s COVID policy. That probably saved a lot of lives. If anything approval should have been faster.”

His next comment, though, was the barn burner. He said that “liberal public health elites” pressured Pfizer to “change its original protocols” and delay that vaccine approval, which “had the convenient side-effect of delaying any vaccine announcement until after the election” That action “deserves more scrutiny,” Silver declared.

President Donald Trump was thus denied the political “win” of the vaccine before the election.