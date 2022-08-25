August 25, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: Liz Cheney: the self-appointed moral center of the GOP.

For reasons known only to herself, Liz Cheney appears to believe that she has been invested with the authority to tell us who may and who may not serve as president of the United States. She keeps droning on about the Constitution and the “constitutional” structure. But here is what the Constitution says about one’s fitness to be president. One must be a “natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution.” Moreover, one must have “attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.” C’est tout. That’s it. Nothing about not being Donald Trump. Nothing about earning Liz Cheney’s approval.

That must come as a disappointment to the embryonic CNN hostess, almost as much of a disappointment as not being Abraham Lincoln or Ulysses S. Grant.