August 24, 2022
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:
Shot: California will ban new gas-powered vehicles sales starting in 2035.
—The Verge, today.
Chaser: California Issues ‘Flex Alert’ to Combat Rolling Blackouts, Energy Plan Failing.
California — under the illustrious leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom — has asked its residents to avoid their air conditioners in the midst of a heat wave to prevent rolling blackouts, again.
Sounds like California is indeed the fifth largest economy…in the third world.
—Outkick the Coverage, Friday.