August 24, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:

Shot: California will ban new gas-powered vehicles sales starting in 2035.

—The Verge, today.

Chaser: California Issues ‘Flex Alert’ to Combat Rolling Blackouts, Energy Plan Failing.

California — under the illustrious leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom — has asked its residents to avoid their air conditioners in the midst of a heat wave to prevent rolling blackouts, again.

Sounds like California is indeed the fifth largest economy…in the third world.