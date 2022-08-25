August 25, 2022
UNEXPECTEDLY! Canada Is Euthanizing Its Sick and Poor. Welcome to World of Government Health Care. “Roger, this is not my show. My piece of this was to talk to you, (to see) if you had an interest in assisted dying.”
UNEXPECTEDLY! Canada Is Euthanizing Its Sick and Poor. Welcome to World of Government Health Care. “Roger, this is not my show. My piece of this was to talk to you, (to see) if you had an interest in assisted dying.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.