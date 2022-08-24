August 24, 2022

THIS IS THE WAY: Grassroots alert: Conservatives — and DeSantis — score big in FL school-board elections.

Meanwhile, Charlie Crist, DeSantis’s opponent in November, is doing outreach to GOP voters rather wrong: “Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don’t want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there.” Also from Crist: “In a separate interview on Wednesday, Crist told CNN that Joe Biden has been a ‘phenomenal’ president. ‘He’s the best I’ve ever met,’ Crist said, adding that he wants Biden to campaign for him in Florida.”