August 24, 2022

THE SILENCE IS DEAFENING: Nobody seems to miss KJP’s press briefings.

Did you notice any unusually provocative questions during the White House press briefing this week? Your answer is almost certainly “no,” because there was no briefing for the White House Press Corps yesterday. And there wasn’t one all of last week. In fact, there hasn’t been a press briefing since August 9th, more than two weeks ago. Has anyone even noticed the complete absence of Karine Jean-Pierre (whose name you should always say in an exaggerated French accent) from the lectern where she is supposed to keep the media up-to-date on what Joe Biden is up to? As Jim Geraghty points out at National Review, nobody seems to be complaining. In fact, the silence from nearly all of the mainstream media is rather jarring. If there can be such a complete vacuum in terms of media correspondence from the Biden administration and all we hear is the sound of crickets, are these briefings really worth the time we invest in them?

Yes, part of what we’re seeing here – or more correctly, not seeing – may simply be a silent admission that the White House press briefings under the tenure of KJP simply aren’t worth very much. After all, the most common answer that reporters receive includes the phrase “I don’t have anything for you.” It’s as if people inside the Biden administration don’t really bother telling her much about what’s going on.